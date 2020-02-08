No. 15 Kentucky finally wins at Tennessee with 77-64 triumph

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. Kentucky won 77-64. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Immanuel Quickley scored 18 points as No. 15 Kentucky defeated Tennessee 77-64 on Saturday to win for the sixth time in seven games and end its recent history of frustration in this building.

The Wildcats (18-5, 8-2 SEC) beat Tennessee in Knoxville for the first time in Rick Barnes’ five-season tenure as the Volunteers’ coach.

Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) had won their last four home games with Kentucky. Quickley was one of five Kentucky players in double figures. Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points for Tennessee.

The Volunteers will be back on the hardwood on Tuesday hosting Arkansas.