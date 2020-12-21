No. 15 Iowa, Missouri to play in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No. 15 ranked Iowa will play Missouri in the 23rd edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The game will be on December 30 at 3 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

Missouri began play in the 2020 season on Sept. 26, playing 10 conference games. Iowa also started playing later than usual, playing eight Big 10 games. This will mark the first appearance in the Music City Bowl for both schools.

“On behalf of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl board of directors, our staff and our volunteers, we look forward to hosting Iowa and Missouri in Nashville on Dec. 30,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said. “This year has been anything but ordinary, but we are grateful for the continued partnership between the SEC, Big Ten, Metro Nashville government, Nissan Stadium officials, our broadcast partners at ESPN, our sponsors and the entire Nashville community for helping keep this holiday tradition going during this unique year.”

Missouri went 5-5 on the season, with key wins against then No. 17 LSU, Kentucky and Arkansas.

Iowa dropped its first two games, but then were able to string together six straight victories en-route to a 6-2 overall record.

