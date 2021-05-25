Nissan Stadium approved for 100% occupancy

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 18: Fans cheer on in the middle of cardboard cut-out fans in the second quarter of the game between the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have league approval to sell out Nissan Stadium this fall according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Pelissero reports 30 of 32 teams have been approved to have 100 percent occupancy at home games. The only two teams still waiting on approval are the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

That does not mean the Titans are guaranteed for packed stands, they still have to work with state and city officials about what they feel is safe as well as rules for masks and vaccinations.

The Titans ranked 8th in the NFL last year with over 84-thousand fans for their 8 home games. They played their home opener with out fans and slowly increased the volume as the season moved along.

Pelissero also cited NFL Peter O’Reilly reporting training camps will be open to fans once again this year. They were closed last summer due to Covid-19 and league rules are still limiting media to just one member per practice at OTA’s.

The Titans have another challenge in front of them before they welcome fans back to St. Thomas Sports Park. Their home facility is undergoing a massive construction project adding more office, parking and cafeteria space that may not be complete when training camp begins July 26th.

The league announced a uniform training camp date for the first time ever this summer with all 32 teams reporting on the same day.

The Titans have not responded to any of the reports.