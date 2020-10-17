Nick Saban gets the green light to coach Saturday night vs. Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a few days of not knowing what would happen on gameday, Alabama coach Nick Saban got the green light to coach in Saturday’s game against No. 3 Georgia following a third negative COVID-19 test.
Alabama team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson released a statement explaining that Saban had negative tests Thursday, Friday, and Saturday following an initial positive test Wednesday.
“Due to the fact that Coach Saban has remained completely symptom-free and had five negative PCR tests, split between two separate labs, the initial test from Wednesday is considered a false positive under the SEC protocols. Coach Saban is medically cleared to safely return to activity effective immediately,” Robinson said.
Saturday’s test was flown into a separate lab from the other two test. The lab located in Mobile, Alabama, was SED approved and used for a faster turnaround time. The school said the initial positive test came from an outside lab that the school uses to supplement the SEC’s mandated testing.
Kick off between No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia is set for 7 pm (CT).