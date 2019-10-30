Nick Bonino hat trick leads Predators past Blackhawks 3-0

Nashville Predators center Nick Bonino (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner (40), of Sweden, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nick Bonino’s hat trick powered the Nashville Predators to a 3-0 shutout of the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators completely dominated play in this one outshooting the Hawks 18-3 to open the game and 51-20 overall.

Chicago goalie Robin Lehner was sensational keeping his team in the game stopping 48 of 51 shots.

Lehner could not stop Bonino though who scored a rebound goal (4) in the 1st, a rebound goal in the 2nd (5) and a rebound goal in the 3rd (6). Bonino was simply in the right place at the right time by being parked right in front of the net. His 6 goals now lead the Predators for the season.

Pekka Rinne was equally dominant between the pipes for Nashville stopping all 20 shots he faced. That makes back to back shutouts for the Predators goaltender who is now 6-0-1 for the season.