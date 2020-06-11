NHL training camps set to open on July 10th

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Progress continues to be made by the National Hockey League. On Thursday, it was announced that training camps for the 24 teams resuming play will begin on Friday, July 10th, if the league and players’ union can reach an agreement to resume the season.

Right now the league is in Phase 2 of its “return to play” protocol, as NHL team training centers were reopened this week for small groups of players. Phase 3 will be the opening of training camps, which are expected to last at least three weeks. Phase 4 would be the restart of the 2019-20 NHL season with a 24-team postseason tournament, which expected to begin sometime in August.

The NHL and NHLPA said that the July 10 training camp date will happen if “provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.” It would also gives the 17% of players overseas time to make arrangements to return in light of U.S. and Canada quarantine regulations.

Details of Phase 4 are still being negotiated and includes the location of the two “hub” cities that would host 12 teams each. Other details being sorted out include; medical and safety protocols, accommodations and whether players will be able to interact with their families during their quarantined stay in the “hubs.”

When it comes to the Nashville Predators, sources tell News 2 that players are starting to trickle into Bridgestone Arena this week, with small group training getting underway next week. Players are no required to participate in any Phase 2 activities.