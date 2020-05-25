NHL to begin small-group voluntary training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Select Predators will be lacing up their skates in the coming weeks after the NHL announced a move toward voluntary training as part of Phase 2.

In a memo sent to teams over the weekend, Phase 2 detailed a plan allowing players to train in small groups at team facilities. The league didn’t specify when that will begin, but said it was targeting early June.

Phase 1 began on March 12 and involved self-quarantine for players and hockey staff.

The next phase would allow for a maximum of six players to train at team facilities at one time. On-ice training is for players only with no coaches or other team personnel allowed on the ice. Face coverings are a requirement at all time except while exercising or on the ice. As a reminder, this phase is voluntary and teams are not allowed to require players to return to their team’s city yet.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said 17 percent of players were currently outside of North America following the league’s decree on March 16 saying they could travel home. No official word yet from the league on when players from other countries will be able to return to their team’s facilities.