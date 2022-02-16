Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Work is underway at Nissan Stadium for next Saturday’s NHL Stadium Series between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning.

This week the base of the rink is being built, and the plan is for the ice building process to begin on Friday.

On Wednesday, Predators centerman Colton Sissons was at Nissan Stadium watching the beginning stages of this unique project.

“It’s a massive process, a lot of construction is going. To see what it looks like right now, to what it will be like when we’re walking out there for warmups is quite a difference. I hope all the guys get to see a little bit of the process,” said Sissons.

The Stadium Series has been around for several years now, making stops all across the country, however

this is the first time it will make its way to Music City. Fans are hoping it’s a hit, and so are the players.

Preds forward Mikael Granlund has played in four outdoor hockey games in his career and says it’s something he always looks forward to.

“This is one of the coolest things you can do as a hockey player. To be able to play outside in Nashville, in front of fans, it’s really exciting and everyone is looking forward to that,” said Granlund.

The NHL Stadium Series is set for Saturday, February 26th at Nissan Stadium. Tickets for the event are still available.

