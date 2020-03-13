NHL, Predators press pause on season, focus on self-isolating

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 02: Jarred Tinordi #24, Matt Duchene #95, Viktor Arvidsson #33, and Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Bridgestone Arena on March 02, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- COVID-19 is taking a toll on the sports world, now affecting all major professional leagues, including the NHL. And while the season isn’t completely lost, it has been put on pause.

The Nashville Predators were set to play Toronto on Thursday when the decision was made. While the team flew back home, Predators President Sean Henry addressed the media back in Nashville.

“It wasn’t easy, not fun and the last thing you want to talk about, but it’s the right thing that is happening right now. Our goal is simple, as much as we love our community to pick each other up we need to give everyone a chance to get away from each other and self-isolate,” said Henry.

The team will not be holding any practices as of right now or attending any organized events, and the goal is for all players to stay put.

“We want them to stay in the community and in our market and while we are doing that we want them to self-isolate and be at home. That is a very odd dynamic for us to have them here and not get them out for events, practice, and games. The goal is we want them here and make sure they stay healthy,” added Henry.

Unlike the NBA putting a 30-day suspension on the season, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman hasn’t put a time frame on anything. However, he did tell owners the first positive test result by any player would mean “all bets are off,” and the season would be canceled.

While Henry and the rest of the Predators are optimistic about returning to play, there are no guarantees.

“There is a fear for all of us that the normalcy we all enjoy right now and were banking on going into the exciting part of the season is in doubt. I like the approach we’re taking and we are really taking a ‘pause’ because we don’t know when we can resume normal activities and when we can, we will,” said Henry.

The Predators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and then reevaluate to see whether or not players can return to the ice for team or individual workouts.