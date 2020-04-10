NHL getting neutral-site playoff pitches from cities

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night, March 17, 2020, one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- According to ESPN hockey writers Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski, it sounds like cities and venues across North America have reached out to the NHL to pitch themselves as potential hosts for neutral-site playoff games.

Among the reported possible locations for neutral-site games, which would likely be held in empty arenas, are Grand Forks, North Dakota; Manchester, New Hampshire; and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN they haven’t created the field yet in determining which sites would work, but there is a laundry list of what the league would need from these facilities before they would be considered.

The NHL has explored finishing out the regular season, as well as just going straight into the playoffs,but no specific decision has been made. The Stanley Cup playoffs usually feature four rounds of best-of-seven series, Daly said the format might be altered and could possibly be played in July or August.

And while it’s way too early to determine whether players would have to travel alone to neutral-site games or could bring family members with them, Daly said the emphasis is on the health and well-being of our players and the general public before anything else.