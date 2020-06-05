NHL entering Phase 2 of return to play

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 09: Head coach John Hynes of the Nashville Predators gives instructions to players on the bench during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Predators defeated the Blackhawks 5-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Monday the NHL takes its next step in returning to play with the beginning of Phase 2 of its Return to Play Plan.

Staring Monday teams can reopen their training facilities to a maximum of six players at a time. The Nashville Predators will be working out at Bridgestone Arena.

The NHL stresses that Phase 2 is voluntary and not replacement for training camps. The league’s objective is to get players skating again in a safe and controlled environment.

The National Hockey League announced today that it will transition to Phase 2 of its Return To Play Plan effective Monday, June 8.

The NHL also stressed that preparation for Phase 2 can begin immediately.

Thursday the league also announced the format for the post season when it does return to the ice. The “play-in” tournament will be a best of five series, but the playoffs will be the standard seven game series from start to finish.

The playoffs will also not be bracketed, each round they will re-seed teams.