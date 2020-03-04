NHL comes to Nashville’s aid after deadly tornadoes

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) as defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-0. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before the Predators hit the ice in Minnesota Tuesday night the Wild welcomed their Central Division rivals to town with a $25,000 donation to Nashville’s recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes hit the city late Monday night.

Wild owner Craig Leipold personally matched that donation with $25,000 out of his own pocket. Leipold has heavy Nashville ties, he is the original owner of the Predators.

The National Hockey League took notice of both donations and matched them both with a $50,000 gift to Middle Tennessee’s recovery effort.

In times of crisis even a bitter rival can become a friend, the Chicago Blackhawks were one of the first to step to the plate. They were donating a portion of their 50/50 drawing for tornado relief in Tennessee.

Before the game Predators head coach, John Hynes, put out a statement on Twitter that he finished by saying, “I know we’re going to try to do everything we can to make people’s lives better.”