Breaking News
Police: Two dead in double shooting in LaVergne
Live Now
DEADLY TORNADO OUTBREAK: Continuing News 2 Team Coverage
1  of  29
Closings
Benton County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Family Christian Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Holy Rosary Academy Jackson County Schools Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Rochelle Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution House Under Armour Distribution House Wayne Reed Christian Childcare WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Westminster School For Young Children Wilson County Schools

NHL comes to Nashville’s aid after deadly tornadoes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) as defenseman Dan Hamhuis (5) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-0. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Before the Predators hit the ice in Minnesota Tuesday night the Wild welcomed their Central Division rivals to town with a $25,000 donation to Nashville’s recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes hit the city late Monday night.

Wild owner Craig Leipold personally matched that donation with $25,000 out of his own pocket. Leipold has heavy Nashville ties, he is the original owner of the Predators.

The National Hockey League took notice of both donations and matched them both with a $50,000 gift to Middle Tennessee’s recovery effort.

In times of crisis even a bitter rival can become a friend, the Chicago Blackhawks were one of the first to step to the plate. They were donating a portion of their 50/50 drawing for tornado relief in Tennessee.

Before the game Predators head coach, John Hynes, put out a statement on Twitter that he finished by saying, “I know we’re going to try to do everything we can to make people’s lives better.”

Nashville Tornado Coverage

MORE HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar