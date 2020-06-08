NHL begins Phase 2 with voluntary in-person workouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NHL teams are one step closer to getting ready for the league’s 24-team post-season tournament.

Phase 2 of the NHL’s return to play plan kicking off Monday with voluntary in-person workouts.

Last week, Predators General Manager David Poile said he did not anticipate every player to show up for these voluntary workouts as 13 of the team’s 24-man roster is not currently in Nashville.

For a lot of these players, this will be their first chance to step on the ice since the league’s shut down in mid-March. Although the Preds may want to see all its players in action, the Phase 2 rules state that only six players are allowed to engage in activities both on and off the ice at the same time.

More exciting news out of the National Hockey League today as former Predator and current Buffalo Sabre, Wayne Simmonds, announced the formation of the “Hockey Diversity Alliance.” It will be made up of 7 players form around the league.

The group released a statement along with the official announcement: “Our mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey. We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within our game of hockey, but also within society. Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes.”

The alliance aims to accomplish their mission through promoting diversity, educating the hockey community and inspiring a new generation of hockey fans and players.