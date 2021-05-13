NHL Announces Playoff Schedule, Preds Begin Series Monday at Carolina

Nashville Predators left wing Erik Haula (56), bottom, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- With last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs happening up in Canada, it’s been awhile since Preds fans have been able to experience postseason hockey in Nashville, but that changes soon.

The National Hockey League announced its playoff schedule on Thursday and the Nashville Predators will begin their series with the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Beginning Monday at PNC Arena, the Preds and Canes will face off every other day for the duration of the series through all seven games, if necessary.

Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena are set for Friday (6 p.m. CT) and Sunday (TBD).

Here is the full schedule for the first round: (all times CT):

Game 1: Monday, May 17 at 7 p.m. – Predators at Hurricanes, PNC Arena

TV Coverage: Bally Sports South, CNBC; Radio: 102.5 The Game

Game 2: Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. – Predators at Hurricanes, PNC Arena

TV Coverage: Bally Sports South, CNBC; Radio: 102.5 The Game

Game 3: Friday, May 21 at 6 p.m. – Hurricanes vs. Predators, Bridgestone Arena

TV Coverage: Bally Sports South, USA; Radio: 102.5 The Game

Game 4: Sunday, May 23 at TBD – Hurricanes vs. Predators, Bridgestone Arena

TV Coverage: TBD; Radio: 102.5 The Game

*Game 5: Tuesday, May 25 at TBD – Predators at Hurricanes, PNC Arena

TV Coverage: TBD; Radio: 102.5 The Game

*Game 6: Thursday, May 27 at TBD – Hurricanes vs. Predators, Bridgestone Arena

TV Coverage: TBD; Radio: 102.5 The Game

*Game 7: Saturday, May 29 at TBD – Predators at Hurricanes, PNC Arena

TV Coverage: TBD; Radio: 102.5 The Game

*If Necessary

Nashville Metro Public Health Department and National Hockey League have reached an agreement that will allow for a 12,135-person crowd inside Bridgestone Arena for home games.

Tickets are now on sale for the general public to purchase at Ticketmaster.com.