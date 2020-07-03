NFLPA votes to play no preseason games in 2020

FILE – In a Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, in Miami Beach, Fla. NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With each passing day, the likelihood of having an NFL preseason gets less and less likely.

The NFL canceled the Hall of Fame game slated for August 15, they are considering shortening the preseason from four games to two, and now the NFLPA has just voted in favor of not playing any preseason games ahead of the 2020 season.

The NFLPA membership took a vote on a conference call this week.

According to the NFL Network, the vote came about when union leadership asked the question whether it would be smart to play any preseason games at all and after two days to think about it, players decided in favor of “a longer runway for preparation for the NFL’s regular season.”

Training camps are set to open up on time in late July.