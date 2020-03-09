NFLPA extends CBA vote

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans takes the hand offsides from quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

NFL owners will have to wait 48 more hours for a decision from the players after the NFLPA extended their deadline for members to vote to Saturday night at 11:59 PM.

Players originally had until Thursday night to vote “yes” or “no” but with about 2500 ballots coming in they decided to push things back on a deal that if passed will cover the next 10 years.

Titans tackle Taylor Lewan told Rich Eisen on his daily radio show today that he “did not vote yes” for the deal, but followed that up with he does expect the deal to pass.

60 percent of the league makes the minimum and the new CBA would give those players a $100,000 bump in salary along with added several roster spots.

All that is needed is a simple majority for the proposal to pass and the new deal to be accepted, so with more than half of the league directly benefiting from the proposal it would seem imperative the NFLPA get all of those votes in.

The 32 NFL owners approved the deal last month, but not unanimously. Reports are several owners want an 18 game schedule and are upset about moving up from 47 percent to 48.5 percent in shared revenue with the players.

With the CBA in limbo NFL teams have struggled to make off-season moves and time is running out for teams to utilize the franchise and transition tags. Teams have until Thursday to use those and lock in players.

The tag has taken on added meaning this year in Nashville with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry both headed for free agency. Both appear to be prime targets for some kind of tag if a deal can not be worked out.