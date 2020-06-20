NFLPA asks players to stop working out together

FILE – In a Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Eric Winston, president of the NFL Players Association, speaks at the annual state of the NFLPA press conference, in Miami Beach, Fla. NFL players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a typical off-season, NFL players will hold private workouts with teammates to get in extra reps, but today the NFL players association told players it needs to stop.

Although this is not a typical off- season, small gatherings have been deemed safe in some area so private workouts have continued. But, due to recent spikes in positive tests and an ever-changing landscape, the NFLPA sent a memo advising against it.

“To All Players:

Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.

Stay safe,

Dr. Thom Mayer.”

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

Dr. Thom Mayer is the NFLPA medical director.

Up until this latest memo, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been open about his throwing sessions with tight end Jonnu Smith, however now the NFLPA warns it is unsafe to continue. The NFLPA cannot make a rule, so this is considered a strong suggestion.

A training camp start date and timeline has yet to be announced by the league.