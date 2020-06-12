NFL will recognize Juneteenth as company holiday

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference in Irving, Texas. The NFL, which has raised $44 million in donations through its Inspire Change program, announced the additional $206 million commitment Thursday, June 11, 2020, targeting what it calls “systemic racism” and supporting “the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans.” (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The National Football League continues to move forward with its efforts to fight against racism, social injustice and police brutality. On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league will recognize June 19 as a company holiday, with NFL offices closed on that day.

June 19th (called Juneteenth), is celebrated as the effective end of slavery in the United States. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed earlier it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, when the last of the newly freed slaves were read President Abraham Lincoln’s decree in Texas.

In a statement released by the NFL, Goodell said, “This year, as we work together as a family and in our communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted in to the fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed. It is a day to reflect on our past, but most importantly, consider how each one of us can continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future.”

This announcement comes a day after the NFL decided that it will give $250 million over 10 years to “combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans.”

“The power of this historical feat in our country’s blemished history is felt each year, but there is no question that the magnitude of this event weighs even more heavily today in the current climate. Juneteenth not only marks the end of slavery in the United States, but it also symbolizes freedom — a freedom that was delayed, and brutally resisted; and though decades of progress followed, a freedom for which we must continue to fight,” added Goodell in Friday’s statement.