NFL will make masks mandatory if fans allowed in stadiums

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that IF fans are allowed at games this season, they will have to wear masks.

Brian McCarthy, the league’s vice president of communications, tweeted:

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The requirement will be enforced league-wide and even if local jurisdictions don’t require people to wear masks, the NFL will enforce their right to turn anyone away at the door, if they attempt to enter a stadium without a mask.

This inevitably brings the league one step closer to reaching common ground with the NFLPA on the matter of safety amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, as players threaten to opt out of the season if their concerns are not addressed.

The Jets and Giants announced that there would be no fans at their home games at MetLife Stadium “until further notice.”

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said he is leaning toward not having any fans attend games at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium this season.

The Los Angeles Rams announced that their new SoFi Stadium will be “at limited or no capacity” this season as well.

Several other teams have shared plans for the upcoming season that include limited capacity with social distancing protocols, including masks. The Atlanta Falcons are considering hosting 10,000-20,000 fans at home games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.