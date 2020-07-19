NFL players take to Twitter, voicing concerns about upcoming training camps

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Parts of NFL training camps are expected to open up next week, but there is still some uncertainty on whether or not that is going to happen. On Sunday, players came together on Twitter in a coordinated effort to urge the NFL to listen to its experts’ guidelines on safely opening training camps amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Many of the players used the hashtag #WeWantToPlay within their tweets.

NFL Players Association president JC Tretter tweeted: “What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts’ recommendations #WeWantToPlay”

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle, Taylor Lewan was one of the many players using Twitter to voice his concerns, retweeting other players’ messages and putting out his own- #WeWantToPlay.

New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas pushed for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to follow the example of NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring football back safely.

“If Adam Silver can respect the voices and protect his NBA players why can’t @nflcommish do the same? Listen to your players,” Thomas tweeted.

The biggest concern players are bringing up right now is the NFL’s plan for player health and safety. The NFLPA wants the league to lay out plans on how it will handle practices, testing, opt-out clauses and other factors that players believe have not been properly agreed upon.

Some of the NFLPA’s requests to the NFL include: daily testing, no preseason games and a “ramp up” period (21 days of strength and conditioning, 10 days of non-padded practices and 14 days of “contact acclimation”) once they report to camp.

In a memo sent out by the NFL to all team general managers and head coaches on Saturday, rookies are to report on July 21st, with quarterbacks/injured players showing up on July 23rd and all other players reporting on July 28th.

A Tennessee Titans spokesperson confirmed to News 2 that those are in fact the dates they’re going with, pending any changes over the next couple of days.