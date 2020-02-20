NFL Owners pass new CBA deal on to players union

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, center, speaks to people before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NFL owners voted in New York Thursday to accept the terms for a new collective bargaining agreement.

The league is trying to push thru a new deal before the new league year begins March 18th with the hopes some elements of the new deal would take effect immediately.

The deal still has to be approved by the players union and with the owners pushing hard for a 17th game that may not happen as easily as the owners hope. Reports are ownership is prepared to pay more than the 47% the players got in the last CBA and they will drop to three preseason games in exchange for that 17th game.

The NFLPA will discuss the proposal Friday during a conference call. If two-thirds of the player representatives approve it, it will be passed on to a vote for all members which only needs a simple majority.

Along with a 17th game the league is looking to expand the playoffs by adding a 7th team to each conference. That would mean two more playoff games on wild card weekend and big dollars for the NFL.

Areas where the players may be looking to make some headway on include lifetime healthcare , roster sizes and percentage of league revenue.