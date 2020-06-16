NFL moving Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

AFC tight end Delanie Walker (82), of the Tennessee Titans, smiles after winning the MVP Offensive Player of the game, at the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC defeated the NFC 24-23. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 – one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.

The move also helps Las Vegas after the city had the Draft snuffed out by Covid-19.

The last four Pro Bowls were held in Orlando, before that it was played in Hawaii.