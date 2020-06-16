NFL moving Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 – one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.
Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.
The move also helps Las Vegas after the city had the Draft snuffed out by Covid-19.
The last four Pro Bowls were held in Orlando, before that it was played in Hawaii.