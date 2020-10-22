NFL makes Week 7 scheduling changes amid Raiders COVID-19 issues

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Assistant Don Shumpert wears an Kinexon health tracker device before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Arizona won 38-10. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

(WKRN) – There was hope the NFL may flex the Titans and Steelers game to Sunday Night Football prime time due to it being the battle of undefeated teams.

The league did put a new game in that time-slot, but it was not the showdown in Nashville.

The NFL announced two scheduling changes for Week 7:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

Scheduling changes, “were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football,” according to the league’s official release. There is a fear that the Bucs-Raiders game may not go on as scheduled due to COVID-19 issues within the Raiders organization.

Las Vegas sent home their entire starting offensive line from practice following a positive test result from Trent Brown. Brown was placed on the COVID/Reserve list as a result. According to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the situation as they don’t believe Brown was consistently wearing his tracking device and there’s video of offensive linemen congregating without masks.

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the #Raiders’ recent COVID-19 issues, including a positive test for RT Trent Brown, who they believe hadn’t been consistently wearing his tracking device, and video of offensive linemen hanging out together without masks, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020

As part of the release announcing the changes in schedules, the NFL said in regards to the Bucs-Raiders game: “We expect the Buccaneers-Raiders game to be played on Sunday afternoon. Scheduling decisions are made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts.”