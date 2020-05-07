NFL makes plans to reopen team facilities

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 NFL teams Wednesday outlining a plan form the to reopen their facilities May 15th.

In the memo obtained by the Associated Press and ESPN it allows 50% of non-player personnel to return to the facility May 15th in what is called the 1st phase of reopening.

Goodell outlined the criteria teams are expected to meet when they return. It includes consent of local and state government, abundant cleaning supplies, creating of an infection response team and an infection control officer.

All staffers are expected to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing when they return.

May 15th is also when Goodell is expected to let teams know when they can expect to do the next phase of reopening.

When players will return is still unknown, but Goodell noted that the league and the players union were in talks about what needs to be in place for the players to return.