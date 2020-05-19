NFL facilities begin to reopen, Titans still closed

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, center, speaks to people before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

On the first day NFL allowed teams to reopen their training facilities the Falcons, Cards, Colts and Steelers were four of the teams to jump on the opportunity, the Tennessee Titans did not.

The Titans are in no hurry, but it is safe to say we will see some of their business and administrative staff start to return to St. Thomas Sports Park by the end of May. This will not be a rush back into the building, employees will slowly return.

Players and coaches are still not a part of the people returning to work, but injured or rehabilitating players can still go to STSP to work with trainers.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was back in his office Tuesday and the Houston Texans were also reportedly set to start opening back up Tuesday as well.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, like the Titans, are taking it a little slower. The Jags are scheduled to open their doors back up May 26th.