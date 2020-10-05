NFL expands COVID-19 protocols

The NFL shield logo is seen on the goal post during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the Titans outbreak and multiple violations from other teams across the league, the NFL has made some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

Some changes to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols pic.twitter.com/FtkJJiCOcr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

This comes hours after Raiders TE Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and several teammates were fined $15,000 for attending Waller’s recent fundraiser, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Players were photographed without masks.

The amended NFL protocols include a ban on gatherings outside club facilities. In addition, the league is adding a longer on-boarding process for free agent tryouts, limiting the number of tryouts permitted per week and implementing a league-wide video monitoring system to ensure compliance.

Also, the NFL recommended clubs, “Consider holding all meetings virtually, wear masks or shields during practices and walk-throughs, decrease the size of the traveling party, reduce the time spent in lunchrooms and locker rooms, and consult the proximity tacking device information daily to identify areas where your club could eliminate close contacts.”

The NFL threatens fines, potential loss of draft picks or even forfeiture of a game for failure to comply with protocols.

League and NFLPA officials traveled to Nashville over the weekend to investigate the Titans spread and determine whether the club violated any rules or if the protocols needed adjusting.