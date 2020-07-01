NFL cuts 2020 preseason in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple reports indicate the NFL is cutting the preseason in half from four games down to only two in 2020.

ProFootballTalk broke the news Wednesday afternoon that the NFL is expected to formally announce Thursday.

For the Tennessee Titans, it eliminates their August 15 opener at the Washington Redskins and their preseason finale at Nissan Stadium against the Bears September 3.

The two games remaining for the Titans are August 22 against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium and a trip to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Bucs.

With teams reporting as scheduled July 28, this is the decision everyone expected, it will give coaching staffs more time with players that have not worked with at all this year because all offseason work was done virtually.

It also gives them an extra week to isolate and work with players before the regular season begins.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE