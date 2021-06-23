NFL Combine on the move in 2023

Indianapolis has been home to the NFL Scouting Combine since 1987, but that could be coming to an end in 2023 when the NFL will start reportedly accepting bids for the annual event.

The Combine welcomes hundreds of the very best players in college football every year and allows them to work out for, perform and talk with NFL general managers, scouts and coaching staffs.

In recent years it has become more fan inclusive and with the success of the NFL Draft the NFL could be eyeing another big off-season fan event.

Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation says he is in the early stages of talking with the Tennessee Titans and gathering information.

For years Indianapolis hosted the Combine at the RCA Dome and then Lucas Oil Stadium. Both facilities have something Nissan Stadium does not, that is a roof and that could be a deal breaker for Nashville to get an event that takes quite a bit of space.

Los Angeles and the Rams new stadium are the early favorite to land the Combine when it goes on the move in 2023.