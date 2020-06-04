NFL coaching staffs can return to team facilities starting Friday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL sent out a memo to all teams on Thursday making it clear that coaching staffs can return to team facilities and the maximum number of personnel allowed in those facilities will be increased to 100, beginning Friday.

In the memo, which was retained by ESPN it says, “Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions, are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of Covid-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities.”

Earlier in the week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams that they must hold training camps at their main practice facilities because of the COVID-19, so no joint-practices this year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that players are not expected to return to their team facilities until training camp.

News 2 has reached out to the Tennessee Titans to see if their coaching staff will return to St. Thomas Sports Park on Friday, but has not yet received a response. However, the NFL anticipates that the San Francisco 49ers are the only team that will not be able to get to its facility Friday.