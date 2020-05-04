NFL cancels international games, more changes to come? Coach Dave McGinnis weighs in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NFL announced the first official change to the upcoming season Monday when it called off international games.

Four games were set to be played in London and one in Mexico City, but the NFL will play all its games domestically.

That decision seems like a no-brainier, but the question now is, is this a sign of more to come?

“I don’t think we really know. I mean I don’t think anybody knows,” said Titans Radio analyst Dave McGinnis. “The NFL has stayed on schedule and are planning for everything to be for a 16-game schedule as it was, but clearly the thought was that the international games would be the first to be taken off the schedule to begin with because you can still have a 16 game in the states.”

What we do know is the regular season schedule will be released later this week. The annual schedule release is generally an exciting time, but with all the unknowns surrounding this upcoming season, it will feel a little different.

“Once you get it, there’s always going to be something in your mind going, ‘OK, here’s where we’re going, hopefully we can go here.’ It is an exciting time. As far as where you look at it now, I think were all looking at our lives in the professional sporting arena through a little bit different lens than we were 2 months ago.”

There was a chance the Titans could’ve been one of those teams playing internationally this fall as their division opponent, the Jaguars, were set to become the first NFL team to play back to back games overseas.

