News 2 sits down with family of Vandy fan-favorite Julian Infante

The Vandy Boys find themselves on the brink of elimination in game two of the College World Series Finals in Omaha.

The good news is these Commodores have been resilient the entire season and much of that comes from the leadership of their seniors, including first baseman Julian Infante.

Julian, a.k.a. “Jules,” is a fan favorite for a reason.

Head Coach Tim Corbin said Infante has a big heart and leaves everything out on the field.

Infante is a native of Miami, Florida. He was originally interested in playing for the Canes, but made one visit to Vanderbilt, and fell in love.

Kayla Anderson had a chance to sit down with his mother Mati Infante and sister Taylor as they described what’s been like seeing him grow at Vandy over the last four years.