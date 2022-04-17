KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UT Baseball Head coach Tony Vitello and assistant coach Frank Anderson have been suspended and will not be available to coach in Tennessee’s game vs. Alabama on Sunday.

This comes after UT’s Saturday game against Alabama when both were ejected in the first inning. Vitello has been suspended by the NCAA for four games starting with Sunday’s series finale vs. Alabama following actions during Saturday’s contest. Anderson has only been suspended for Sunday’s game and can return for Tuesday’s midweek game against Bellarmine.

On Saturday, when Vols starter Chase Dollander was hit by a line drive, Anderson ran out of the dugout and started yelling at the Alabama dugout. Anderson was ejected and that sparked Vitello. He was also ejected and then he bumped the umpire in the stomach.

Assistant coach Josh Elander was given the acting manager job. Vitello was last ejected on April 16, 2021, against Vanderbilt.