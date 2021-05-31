NCAA field announced, Vanderbilt No. 4 overall seed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The defending National Champions now know their path to a back-to-back title.

Since last year’s NCAA Baseball tournament was canceled, it was a welcomed sight to see the team and fans all on hand to watch the team’s fate announced on ESPN’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

The Commodores found out Sunday they would be one of 16 Regional hosts, and now they know who they’ll be hosting.

Vanderbilt will face Presbyterian in game one on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT at Hawkins Field. Additionally, Georgia Tech and Indiana State make up the four-team Regional grouping.

Despite it being nearly two years since Vanderbilt hoisted the National Championship trophy in Omaha, Nebraska, their Title defense starts now.

“It doesn’t mean anything really because it’s a past thing,” said Tim Corbin. “I’m prideful of it (winning a National Championship) of course. I love that team. That was a lot of fun, but it just feels like it happened so many moons ago, I can’t believe we’ve all gone through this particular year and have arrived at this spot right here and people still are talking about Vanderbilt, but I guess we’re the last time that won it. That’s a nice thing but it’s completely different now.”

Below is the full schedule for the weekend —

Friday, June 4

G1: #2 Indiana State (30-19) vs. #3 Georgia Tech (29-23) – Noon, ESPN3

G2: #1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21) – 6 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, June 5

G3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – Noon

G4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

G5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 2 p.m.

G6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 8 p.m.