NCAA encourages student athletes to peacefully protest, exercise right to vote

(WKRN) – The NCAA as a governing body has remained fairly silent throughout the last few weeks as student-athletes from member institutions have used their platform to speak on racial injustice.

On Friday, NCAA Mark Emmert broke that silence with a message of encouragement.

The statement read in full:

“President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action though safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens.“

Emmert not only chose to, “encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues,” but also encouraged, “all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity.”

Professional teams from across the country have begun to share similar sentiments by encouraging its players and staff to take November 3rd, 2020 off in order to exercise their constitutional right to vote and now the NCAA is motivating similar treatment for college athletes.