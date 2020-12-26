Christmas Day NBA games moved to Bounce TV WKRN 2.2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to continuing coverage of the downtown Nashville explosion investigation, NBA games that were set to air on ABC on Christmas Day have temporarily moved to WKRN-DT2 Bounce TV.

You can find Bounce TV on the following channels:

Comcast, Channel 245

Google Fiber, Channel 70

Spectrum, Channel 181

CDE Lightband, Channel 22

City of Columbia, Channel 96

DTC Comm, Channel 18

LightTube, Channel 158

Northern Central Comm, Channel 134

South Central Rural, Channel 89

TDS, Channel 27

United Comm, Channel 22

Dish Network, Channel 359

Over-The-Air/Antenna, Channel 2.2

News 2 coverage will continue until 7 p.m., after which time NBA games will return to our main channel.