Christmas Day NBA games moved to Bounce TV WKRN 2.2

NBA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NBA Generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to continuing coverage of the downtown Nashville explosion investigation, NBA games that were set to air on ABC on Christmas Day have temporarily moved to WKRN-DT2 Bounce TV.

You can find Bounce TV on the following channels:

  • Comcast, Channel 245
  • Google Fiber, Channel 70
  • Spectrum, Channel 181
  • CDE Lightband, Channel 22
  • City of Columbia, Channel 96
  • DTC Comm, Channel 18
  • LightTube, Channel 158
  • Northern Central Comm, Channel 134
  • South Central Rural, Channel 89
  • TDS, Channel 27
  • United Comm, Channel 22
  • Dish Network, Channel 359
  • Over-The-Air/Antenna, Channel 2.2

News 2 coverage will continue until 7 p.m., after which time NBA games will return to our main channel.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the downtown Nashville explosion.

READ MORE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories