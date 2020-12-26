Christmas Day NBA games moved to Bounce TV WKRN 2.2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to continuing coverage of the downtown Nashville explosion investigation, NBA games that were set to air on ABC on Christmas Day have temporarily moved to WKRN-DT2 Bounce TV.
You can find Bounce TV on the following channels:
- Comcast, Channel 245
- Google Fiber, Channel 70
- Spectrum, Channel 181
- CDE Lightband, Channel 22
- City of Columbia, Channel 96
- DTC Comm, Channel 18
- LightTube, Channel 158
- Northern Central Comm, Channel 134
- South Central Rural, Channel 89
- TDS, Channel 27
- United Comm, Channel 22
- Dish Network, Channel 359
- Over-The-Air/Antenna, Channel 2.2
News 2 coverage will continue until 7 p.m., after which time NBA games will return to our main channel.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the downtown Nashville explosion.