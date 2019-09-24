Nate Davis closing in on first start for Titans

One man will not fix the Titans offensive line, but maybe two will?

Taylor Lewan returns next week for the Titans and there’s been a lot of talk that he can not and will not fix the Titans offensive line struggles all by himself.

Lewan is not the only change coming though. After the Titans 20-7 loss at Jacksonville last Thursday head coach Mike Vrabel said they “need” rookie guard Nate Davis to play.

Davis missed most of training camp and all of the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but he has progressed in recent weeks and the struggles of Jamil Douglas added urgency to the situation.

Monday Vrabel doubled down on Davis and the prospect of his debut this Sunday in Atlanta, “I do. I want to try to play Nate (Davis) and see. The only way that you can see, again to you all’s point, was the games. In some of these practices, there’s one padded practice a week, or in last week’s case, none, those are difficult things. So, we’re going to have to try to get him ready to go as soon as we possibly can, and I’m hopeful that that’s this week.”

The Titans made Davis the 82nd pick of the 2019 Draft when they took him in the third round out of Charlotte. At 6-3, 315 pounds he is a big, big man they are hoping offers them a stout presence in the middle of a line that has been leaky at best to start the season yielding 17 sacks in three games.

Whenever Davis does play it will be the first game rep he has taken at this level. The challenge though is he missed more than games, “It’s just a lot of reps.” Vrabel said “A lot of reps that through training camp you have, and preseason games where you’re out there and you’re able to maybe run some of your base-core concepts and start to build a routine on what certain blocks need to look like, and feel like, and reacting in pass-rush situations, and bodies around you in live pass rush where – you know, one-on-one pass rush is one thing, but the rest of the guys usually scatter when there’s a move by the defensive player. Then in the game, there’s other bodies, there’s legs, there’s traffic.”

The Titans have managed only 24 points over the last two games after lighting up Cleveland for 43 in the opener. If Davis can help slow down an avalanche of sacks and hits on Marcus Mariota the Titans offense may have a chance of getting back on track.