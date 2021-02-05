Nashville’s own Ke’Shawn Vaughn eyes first Super Bowl ring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn (30) dons a helmet saying “Stop Hate” before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville’s own Ke’Shawn Vaughn is enjoying his first season in the NFL, and hopes to end it with a Super Bowl ring.

The Buccaneers’ running back will have plenty of support from fans in Tampa Bay and Nashville on Sunday.

Vaughn’s roots are in Music City. He played football at Pearl-Cohn high school and finished his college career at Vanderbilt.

The former Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year is used to finding success wherever he goes, but now he will search for it on the biggest stage in football, the Super Bowl.

Pearl-Cohn associate head coach Damien Harris spent many hours working with Vaughn in high school, even giving him a nickname.

“What we like to say is Ke’shawn is like Nashville’s ‘Golden Child.’ He played at Pearl-Cohn, one of the top school’s in Nashville then came back and played at Vanderbilt, which is one of the top academic schools, and then went to play for Tampa Bay,” said Harris.

Harris said he let Vaughn focus this week, but he did catch up with his former player after the NFC Championship game.

“He was really excited last week. He told me he still couldn’t believe that it was happening,” added Harris.

Vaughn was taken by Tampa Bay in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his first year with the Bucs, he’s played in 11 games, rushing for 109 yards on 26 carries.