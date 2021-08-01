Nashville’s own Josef Newgarden gears up for Music City Grand Prix

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is set to take over downtown Nashville Aug. 6-8 and IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden would like nothing more than to win a race in his hometown.

The Hendersonville native and two-time IndyCar Series champion talked with News 2’s Kayla Anderson and shares why this is one of the most anticipated races on the schedule.

Newgarden also explains why the 2.17-mile road course is so challenging, and what it will take to win.

