Nashville’s own Caleb Plant set to fight Canelo Alvarez in November

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 15: Caleb Plant celebrates after defeating Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany in their IBF world super middleweight championship bout at Bridgestone Arena on February 15, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Plant defeated Feigenbutz by TKO during the tenth round. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville’s own Caleb Plant is working his way up in the boxing world, but now he’s about to take on his biggest opponent to date. On Thursday, Canelo Alvarez announced on Twitter that he and Plant have agreed to meet in the ring in November.

🇲🇽 Este 6 de noviembre vamos a poner al boxeo de México en todo lo alto. ¡Vamos por el cinturón que nos falta!



🇺🇸 This Nov 6th we’ll put mexican boxing on top. Going for the missing belt!#Undisputed #CaneloPlant@Hennessy @ValueGF pic.twitter.com/cxOjrZbzJh — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) August 19, 2021

Per ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, this will be a pay-per-view fight, presented by PBC along with Canelo Promotions.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson spoke to Plant right after Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) took down Billy Joe Saunders in May, winning in a ninth-round TKO.

“There has never been an undisputed super middleweight (holds all four titles at the same time), so I feel like our two teams are going to sit down here soon to get it worked out. It’s not just a fight we want, it’s a fight that the fans want too,” said Plant.

While Plant is still undefeated (21-0, 12 KOs), he continues to carry a chip on his shoulder and getting a chance to take down one of the best boxers in the sport would be another giant accomplishment, surely silencing some of the doubters.

“Boxing is something I’ve dedicated my life to, I’ve sacrificed a lot for this,” said Plant. “I’m not going in with the mentality that I’m just happy to be here or happy to be a part of it. I’m going in with a winning attitude.”

While nothing has been announced, Plant said back in May, that venues currently being explored included, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX. Both sites can hold more than sixty thousand spectators.

“I know Texas is one of the spots right now because it’s pretty much open, but so is Vegas. We have the MGM and Allegiant Stadium and there hasn’t been a big boxing match there yet, so that would be part of history,” said Plant.

For Alvarez this is his chance to be called undisputed. For Plant, it’s time to prove he’s one of the best boxers in the world right now.

“A lot of people when they think of this fight, they think of the name, but I’m not fighting the name, I’m fighting the man and the man is human,” said Plant.