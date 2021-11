Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- News 2’s Kayla Anderson goes 1-on-1 with Nashville’s own Caleb Plant as he prepares to fight boxing superstar Canelo Alverez in a super middleweight unification fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Plant describes why this is his biggest fight of his career and why he isn’t intimidated by Álvarez.

