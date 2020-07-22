Nashville’s own Betts signs mega-deal with Dodgers

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville native and star outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, keeping him from reaching free agency this upcoming Winter.

When combining the one-year, $27 million deal he’s currently under, Betts’ total comes to 13 years and $392 million, topping the previous mega-deal of $360 million signed by Mike Trout.

Betts is considered one of the best all-around players in baseball — an elite leadoff hitter with power, speed and four Gold Gloves in the field. During his championship-winning 2018 season, he won the MVP award and followed it last year by hitting .295/.391/.524.

The Dodgers acquired the 27-year-old Betts from the Red Sox in a blockbuster trade over the winter, giving up outfielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop prospect Jeter Downs. Murfreesboro native and Vandy Boys’ David Price also came to Los Angeles in the deal however he has opted out of the 2020 season.

Coming out of John Overton High School, Betts signed a letter of commitment to attend the University of Tennessee on a baseball scholarship. He ended up being drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2014.