Nashville’s own Betts gets paid, stays with Red Sox

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) – Nashville native and outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox.

It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.

Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado. That contract led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. Betts is a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner who is eligible for free agency after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP in 2018.

