Nashville Superspeedway rebrands ahead of Cup race in June

FILE — In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. NASCAR is set to return to the track in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR’s decade-long drought at the track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Superspeedway has undergone a rebranding campaign ahead of a NASCAR tripleheader in June that includes the track’s inaugural Cup Series race.

In a news release Tuesday, track officials announced a new introductory video, logos and website, where fans can register for a first chance to get tickets to the June 18-21 weekend events next year.

🚨 Drop the green flag. We're off to the races. 🚨



✅ @NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks Series

✅ New website: https://t.co/o6Cgz7WtAN

✅ New brand

🎟 Pre-sale tickets available beginning Jan. 5#Nashville #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/PUJVthdB7d — Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) December 8, 2020

Those who register will be eligible to buy tickets and camping spots starting Jan. 5. General public tickets will be available starting Jan. 19. The weekend races include the Camping World Truck Series on June 18, Xfinity Series on June 19 and the Cup Series on June 20.

The Superspeedway is located in Gladeville, about 30 miles southeast of Nashville.

As Mt. Juliet and the rest of Wilson County prepare for a new year, News 2 is taking a closer look at this unique part of Middle Tennessee. Join us for special reports – Wilson County: The Good, The Bad, The Future – all day Thursday, Dec. 10.