Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In June, the Nashville Superspeedway welcomes back the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series for the second straight year- and this week they welcomed in around fifty people, including our own Kayla Anderson, to get the full ‘NASHCAR’ experience.

Nashville Superspeedway’s president Erik Moses said as someone who is a relative newbie to NASCAR, he knows having those ‘in-car’ experiences makes you truly appreciate the sport and its drivers even more.

“Nothing makes you appreciate more what the man or woman and the car has to do to perform the way they do on RaceDay than being in a car going 100-plus miles per hour on a bank track,” said Moses.

NASCAR is a very unique, especially when seen in-person. It’s one of the few sports that gives fans the opportunity to get closer to the competitors.

“We want to take advantage of that and get people in cars, so they can feel and understand what’s going on,” added Moses.

Anderson, who serves as News 2’s Weekend Sports Anchor, had the opportunity to do just that. She geared up in a fireproof suit, put on a neck protector and helmet and jumped into the No. 8 Budweiser car. This experience allowed the participant to be in the car with a driver, reaching speeds up to 165 MPH.

“It started off and I didn’t think it was too bad, but then the speed really picked up. We were up on the bank and turning corners, but I never closed my eyes once,” said Anderson.

Everyone who participated in the event certainly got a better feel for what drivers experience during a race. Moses hopes the superspeedway can bring those thrills to fans this upcoming June as well.

“It was a privilege for us to bring back cup series racing here for the first time in 37 years, we take that very seriously. We are fortunate and blessed to have great NASCAR history, tradition and fans in this marketplace, but we have to keep delivering,” added Moses.

This year’s big race will take place at the end of June and Moses said they have tweaked some things with parking and concessions to make sure the overall fan experience is better in year two.

“We are not charging for parking this year, we added a parking surcharge to all of the tickets because we have to make certain we having parking attendants out there showing people where to go, but you won’t have to stop now, making things quicker,” said Moses.

As for the concessions stands, Moses said that last year they were short about 200 people and he believes that issue has been fixed.

‘We are focused on more points of sale, more opportunities to buy things from kiosk and to keep those lines moving,” said Moses. We ask for patience and understanding, but we’re going to better this year.”

The full schedule for Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes:

Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC) Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

For more race information click here- https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/