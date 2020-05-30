Nashville Sports Council to hold ‘Virtual 5K Run’ in June

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- From the NFL Draft to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the SEC Tournament, Music City has shown to be successful when it comes to hosting major sporting events. The Nashville Sports Council continues to work hard, even through this Covid-19 Pandemic, to make sure the city continues to land big events in the future.

Earlier this week, a positive sign for the city as the Nashville Rock-and-Roll Marathon, that was originally slated for April 25th, has a new race date set for November 21st, but for those people who need their sports fix right now, the Nashville Sports Council is putting on their “Run For The Return Virtual 5” on June 12th running through June 21st.

Participants are encouraged to walk, jog or run in their favorite team gear, post to social media accompanied by #nashvillesports. President/CEO of the sports council, Scott Ramsey said this is a great way to unite an already strong sports city.

“We just really thought it was a way to connect people. I think everyone has been in and everyone is itching to get out. Sports has always been a great connector in our community and we’ve really tried to connect everyone through a variety of events and activities. We thought this could really kick-start what in the new ‘norm’ moving forward,” said Ramsey.

Registration is now open at NashvilleSports.com/virtual-5K.

Those who register will be entered to win prizes such as tickets a future SEC or Big Ten Championship game*, tickets to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl* and two tickets to the first game back for Nashville’s pro sports teams.

Proceeds from the event will help the Nashville Sports Council continue to support the local economy. The Sports Council’s lineup of events through 2022 is projected to deliver over $220 million in economic impact and nearly 150 hours of national media exposure.