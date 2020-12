A player warms up by a logo for My Cause My Cleats as early morning fog hangs over Nissan Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has been tested many times in the year 2020, but each challenge continues to show the closeness and resiliency of this city.

The Nashville community encountered yet another tragedy when a large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

As the investigation continues and the city works to pick up the pieces once again, members of the Nashville sports community sent messages of strength and empathy:

Praying for our city and the first responders on the scene of the explosion this morning.



Nashville has been through a lot this year. We'll bounce back together, stronger and tougher. #TennesseeTough — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 25, 2020

Thank you to the first responders and everyone helping our downtown friends and neighbors this morning. #NashvilleStrong — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 25, 2020

Our thoughts are with those affected by the explosion in Downtown Nashville this morning and with the first responders working tirelessly to keep our city safe.



Now more than ever, #NGUOY 💛 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 25, 2020

Thoughts and prayers go out to our city, it’s first responders and those affected by the explosion downtown this morning.



Nashville has been through so much in 2020 but if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s nothing will break the spirit of this city. — Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) December 25, 2020