Nashville Sounds tickets for group outings now on sale

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Sounds announced its premium hospitality and group areas are on sale for the 2021 season. Opening Day at First Horizon Park is set for Tuesday, May 11 when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds.

First Horizon Park’s newest hospitality area Hit City Hall is positioned adjacent to The Band Box and will be able to accommodate groups of up to 125, the most of any hospitality area in the ballpark. The amenities include over 4,000 square feet of space while parties enjoy their all-you-can-eat buffet in the climate-controlled area.

First Horizon Park offers several other hospitality areas, ranging from premier group seating behind home plate to general group seating in the outfield.

All group hospitality areas are being set up with proper social distancing and fan safety procedures enforced per guidance from the Metro Public Health Department.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages two and older per Major League Baseball policy. Attendees will be required to wear facial coverings at First Horizon Park when entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove face coverings only while actively eating or drinking while sitting in their assigned seating location.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4 when the Sounds visit the Toledo Mud Hens.