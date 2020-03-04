Nashville Sounds team up with volunteers to provide food, water and supplies

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- There has been an outpouring of support from Music City’s professional sports teams, including the Nashville Sounds. While First Horizon Park did not sustain any major structural damage, the Sounds surrounding neighborhood of Germantown was hit hard by the tornado that came through on March 3rd.

While the team and a majority of the Sounds staff in over in Arizona for Spring Training, they worked those back in Nashville, coming up with a way to help out the community. Sounds Director of Sales Taylor Fisher worked with others to create a ‘help station’ that provides food, water and supplies to those in need and for the volunteers.

“We’ve partnered with tons of different companies in town and they have reached out to us as well. Crosspoint Church has sent volunteers, Cruzzin’ Nashville has provided golf carts to help get the supplies to people that might not be able to make it to the ballpark. Hunt Brothers Pizza and Chick-Fil-A have provided food free of charge. It is so heartwarming to see a community come together like that,” said Fisher.

Reaching people outside of Germantown was something the Sounds and their volunteers were also aiming to do on Wednesday afternoon. The Buchanan Arts District, which is also close to both Fisk University and Tennessee State University, might be one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in the area. Houses lined up on several blocks are completely destroyed, leaving many with no where to go.

“We even feel a little helpless because there is so much that we can do, but we are doing what we can. We rallied the troops and even though some of us were still effected by this tornado, we knew we had resources and we could so something to get out and help those in need,” added Fisher.

There are so many people suffering heartbreak during this time, but there are also so many strangers coming together to lend a helping hand, that includes a group of students from Fisk University and TSU, who came back from their Spring Break early to help the clean up effort.

“This is our community and when stuff like this happens it really impacts the students as well as the community. We really wanted to just get out here during our Spring Break to clean up and help out those in need,” TSU student MaKayla Davis.

This is an ongoing effort and cleanup is expected to last for weeks to come, but right now the Nashville Sounds are going to be continuing the effort throughout the week. They are asking for more volunteers and are still in need of supplies like flashlights and chainsaws. There is also a need for water, feminine products and baby supplies.

For questions on how to help you can follow the Nashville Sounds on Twitter @nashvillesounds