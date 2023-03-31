NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the Nashville Sounds take the field for the 2023 season.

The Sounds announced their Friday night home opener against the Louisville Bats has been postponed due to severe weather in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, April 1.

First pitch for Saturday’s pair of seven-inning games is set for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. The fireworks show scheduled for Opening Night will be held after the second seven-inning game on Saturday.

Fans with tickets to Friday’s game can exchange them for any future 2023 Sounds home game at First Horizon Park based on availability. To contact the ticket office, call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. game will be treated to two games for the price of one.