NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find the dark side this weekend as the Nashville Sounds begin a huge weekend against rival Memphis Redbirds with “Star Wars Night.”

The Nashville Sounds are encouraging fans to bring their Jedi powers to First Horizon Park this Saturday in one of the most anticipated promotional highlights of the season.

Fans can enjoy a game of baseball surrounded by Star Wars-themed sights and sounds. General Manager Adam English says the players will also join in on the fun by wearing special Mandalorian-themed jerseys.

“Star Wars Night is one of my favorite nights. I mean, we work with an organization that brings the most realistic, people dressed up as Star Wars characters out here,” said English, “I know that my son will be out on Saturday, he’s going to want to see Darth Vader, he’s going to want to see him all, and the team will be wearing our specialty jerseys that are really, really cool.”

Gametime will begin at 7:05 p.m. for Star Wars Night. The first 2,000 fans at the gate will receive free replica light sabers. Specialty jerseys will be auctioned off for charity on July 21.